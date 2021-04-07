New Richmond Council

Incumbent Craig Kittel kept his District 1 seat, beating out challenger Christopher Parent. Kittel had 86 votes, and Parent 51 votes.

Peter Vrieze and Thomas Weinmeyer, both unchallenged, were named to the district two and three seats.

New Richmond School Board

Tim Kufus and Kent Elkin were selected for the two unchallenged open seats.

All results are unofficial until canvassed next week.

Village of Hammond

Incumbent Tony Bibeau was reelected as village president, beating out challenger Buggzy Donald Halberg. Bibeau had 209 votes, and Halberg had 187.

Kimberly Olson, Bob Trudell and Laurie Gruber were named to the three unchallenged trustee positions.



