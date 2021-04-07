River Falls Council

Alyssa Mueller won the District 3 seat, beating out opponent Reuben Herfindahl. Mueller had 371 votes, and Herfindahl had 195.

Incumbents Diane Odeen and Sean Downing and Nick Carrow, all unchallenged, were named to the At Large, District 1 and District 2 seats.





River Falls School Board

Incumbents Cindy Holbrook, Alan Tuchtenhagen and Bob Casey were reelected to the three open school board seats. Six candidates were on the ballot.

Holbrook earned 1,918 votes, Tuchtenhagen earned 1,888 votes and Casey earned 1,771 votes.





All results are unofficial until canvassed next week.



