HUDSON -- St. Croix County kicked off its strategic planning process at its April 6 meeting.

The process will help the county define a direction for how to allocate resources and move forward in the future. The county is working with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service on the process.

The process will work to determine the county’s long-term goals, and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats Organizational Consultant Yengyee Lor said.

The process will start with an environmental scan at the end of April , gathering an analysis of the county from department heads and the board of supervisors.

In early May, the process will work on community engagement.

Then the process will work with department heads to identify issues and themes at the end of May, followed by a similar discussion with the board supervisors.

June will focus on strategy formulation, selecting top themes and initiatives. Finalizing the plan will take place at the end of July.

The full plan will be complete and ready to implement by the end of August.

Supervisor Tim Hall asked how supervisors can gather the thoughts of citizens and be able to represent the interests of those in their district.

The process will feature a citizen panel, WIPPS Executive Director Eric Giordano said. All materials will be shared with the county, and feedback could be solicited from constituents, Lor said. County Public Information Officer Adam Kastonek said he would work to get the message out to residents.





Rules and bylaws

The board also approved changes to its rules and bylaws.

The biggest change has committee members appointed by the chair, rather than elected by the county board. Corporate Counsel Scott Cox said the previous process of election was lengthy and complicated. Appointment allows it to be less of a popularity contest and provide more balance, Cox said.

County board members are now allowed to attend two board meetings virtually each year, if they receive approval from the board chair.

The changes also remove written comments from the public comment section of meetings. Someone who submits a written comment can have it read by someone else, County Administrator Ken Witt said, but the county board chair will no longer read them.



