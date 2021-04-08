Correia v. Jones from 2019 states, “the right to a name-clearing hearing is triggered where a public employer makes stigmatizing allegations, in connection with the employee's discharge, in any official or intentional manner. … The stigma must be significant, and it usually involves allegations of dishonesty, immorality, racism or a similar character-demeaning charge."

Whether or not the city believes that Pohlman’s firing resulted in a significant stigma, it has agreed to provide him with time at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, to respond to his discharge. According to the city, this will be a public special meeting.

The city terminated Pohlman on Friday, Feb. 19. Since then, Pohlman has been hired as the police chief in Lakefield.

The hearing will be held virtually. To join this meeting via phone dial 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 182 652 0674 and password 2021.

To join the meeting online, a link is available on the city of Red Wing’s website .

For more information, visit red-wing.org.