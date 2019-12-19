MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Allina Health will implement temporary visitor guidelines to protect all patients and staff due to influenza at all of our hospitals and at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute-Transitional Rehabilitation Program, inpatient care in Golden Valley, Minn. Allina Health implements visitor guidelines when the Minnesota Department of Health determines that influenza is widespread across the state.

• Children under the age of 5 are asked not to visit patients.

• Visitors to Mom Baby/Birth Center units may be screened for wellness and children under 5 will be screened for wellness before visiting.

• Visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital.

• Compassionate exceptions may be considered based on a patient’s critical condition/prognosis. Talk to a nurse.

If you or your child has a cough or sore throat, please wear a mask while in our building.

At all times, please cover your cough. Please wash your hands or use the alcohol-based hand rub we provide throughout our facilities.

Allina Health hospitals include:

• Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis

• Buffalo Hospital

• Cambridge Medical Center

• District One Hospital, Faribault

• Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids

• Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus, Fridley

• New Ulm Medical Center

• Owatonna Hospital

• Phillips Eye Institute, Minneapolis

• Regina Hospital, Hastings

• River Falls Area Hospital, River Falls, Wis.

• St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee

• United Hospital, St. Paul