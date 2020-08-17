MILWAUKEE — Live coverage of the Democratic National Convention continues for the second night Tuesday, Aug. 18, with Jill Biden, wife of U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, headlining.

Other speakers include former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, and former President Bill Clinton.

Visit the Democratic National Convention website for the full schedule of speakers.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Coverage will continue to be available at 8 p.m. CDT nightly until the event concludes Thursday.