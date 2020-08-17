MILWAUKEE — Live coverage of the Democratic National Convention concludes Thursday, Aug. 20, when former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for presidency and speak about his vision for uniting America.

Other speakers include Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Senator Chris Coons, D-Del.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Country band The Chicks and singer John Legend with rapper Common will perform. Visit the Democratic National Convention website for more information.

Watch a livestream of the event below beginning at 8 a.m. CDT.