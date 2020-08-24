CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Live coverage of day one of the Republican National Convention begins Monday night, Aug. 24. The theme of the first day is "Land of Promise."

Speakers include U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Ga.; Amy Johnson Ford; Kimberly Guilfoyle; Natalie Harp; Charlie Kirk; Kim Klacik; Mark and Patricia McCloskey; Sean Parnell; Andrew Pollack; Donald Trump Jr.; and Tanya Weinreis.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Coverage will continue to be available at 7:30 p.m. CDT nightly until the event concludes Thursday.