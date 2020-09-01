KENOSHA, Wis. — President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha and participate in a roundtable discussion on Wisconsin community safety at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The discussion is taking place after days of protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 in Kenosha. The shooting left Blake, a Black man, paralyzed from the waist down.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian both urged Trump not to come to Kenosha to avoid increasing tensions but the president dismissed that request, Reuters reported.

Watch a livestream of the event below.