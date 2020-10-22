NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in the second and final presidential debate at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday, Oct. 22, at Belmont University.

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the 90-minute debate. Topics will include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.

