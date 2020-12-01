WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden introduced key economic members at 11:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, Dec. 1.
On Monday, Biden named former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee along with several other women.
Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.