These parks include the Eau Galle Dam and Recreation Area, located in Spring Valley, and Blackhawk Park, located in De Soto.

Corps staff also closed three Mississippi River landings due to high river stages. They include Bad Axe and Jay's landings in Wisconsin and Millstone Landing in Minnesota.

The Corps will reopen the park and landings as conditions allow.

The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public landings along the Mississippi River to lock and dam visitor centers to full-service campgrounds.

It is the mission of the recreation and natural resource management program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide quality, public outdoor recreation experiences to serve the needs of present and future generations while being consistent with ecosystem management principles.