The Eau Galle River in Spring Valley appeared almost soapy thanks to the influx of water from melting snow Thursday, March 28. This photo was taken near the Highway 29 bridge. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 28

A view of the south fork of the Kinnickinnic River near the Swinging Bridge in River Falls. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 28

The "Wisconsin Welcomes You" sign on Highway 63 outside of Red Wing is surrounded by water and a few geese visitors. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 28

Prescott's River Walkway is closed except to local traffic March 28. Flood waters have not hit the condominiums at Eagles Point. However, the city has closed the nearby public boat launch. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 28

Flooded Bay City Park saw a line of motorists checking out the flood waters Thursday, March 28. Pelicans ventured close to shore, allowing for photo opportunities for visitors. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 28

The Bay City Park parking lot was underwater Thursday, March 28. Only the bird population was venturing into the water to check things out. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 28

Spring flooding is nothing new on the Rush River, as the waters curl around trees and overflow banks. The gradual snowmelt has helped flooding this year, though a spring storm may change that if it occurs. The river winds its way through Martell Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 28

Police have blocked off roads near Eagles Point Condominiums and the boat launch in Prescott. Street signs can be seen nearly submerged in the flood waters. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 28

While the playground was not underwater, much of Saratoga Park in Bay City was covered on Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 28

Piles of snow still lined the overflowing banks of the Rush River where it winds beneath Highway 35 on its way to the Mississippi River Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 28

The rushing, foaming water flowing through the south fork of the Kinnickinnic River at the Swinging Bridge, River Falls. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 28

The Mississippi River bridge approach under construction on Trenton Island is an island itself because of rising flood waters. The river was at 14.73 feet shortly before noon March 28, 2019, when this photo was taken using a drone. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 28

A pair of pelicans takes advantage of the calm, though flooded waters of the Mississippi River near Bay City's Saratoga Park Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 28

The old oak tress in Bay City Park stand sentinel though Mississippi River waters flood their bases Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 28

The early morning sun glints off the overflowing Rush River Thursday, March 28 as it pushes its way beneath the Highway 63 bridge in Martell. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 28

This side street in Bay City (looking from the riverfront toward Main Street) was closed Thursday, March 28 due to high waters. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 28

The Rush River near Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Bay City looks more like a lake than a trout stream. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 28

Geese take a swim on the flooded park lawn March 28 at Point Douglas near Prescott. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 28

The first level of a waterfront house is nearly halfway underwater at the boat launch in Bay City March 28. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 28

The Mississippi waterline was creeping closer and closer to Maiden Rock Village Park on Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 28

Pelicans and other birds filled Bay City Harbor on the Mississippi River Thursday morning as the sun was just beginning to warm the spring air. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 28

Facing the old power plant, the Kinnickinnic River rushes beyond the Winter Street bridge. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 23 / 28

A pelican swims to join its pelican friends on a sunning log jutting above the flooded waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, March 28 near Bay City Park. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 24 / 28

Woodshed Pizza Liquor store in Hager City is blocked off. Flood waters surround the entire property, with onlookers snapping photos on Thursday, March 28. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 25 / 28

The Eau Galle River was rushing and foaming Thursday, March 28 as it made its way under the State Highway 29 bridge. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 26 / 28

This unassuming pelican didn't seem aware of gawkers on the shore near Bay City on Thursday, March 28. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 27 / 28