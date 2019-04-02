Search
    GALLERY: St. Croix River rises to No. 7 on historic crest list

    By Hudson Newsroom on Apr 2, 2019 at 10:09 a.m.
    The Hudson riverfront, looking down at the marina and businesses along First and Buckeye streets on Monday, April 1. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 10
    Flooded Lakefront Park in Hudson as it appeared on Friday, March 29. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 10
    From First Street looking toward Buckeye Street and the marina in Hudson on Friday, March 29. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 10
    This photo was taken of the St. Croix riverfront in Hudson before flooding started to hit the area. Looking down at Lakefront Park near the Hudson Arch. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 10
    You can still see some of the painted lines on the streets and parking lots at First and Buckeye streets in Hudson on March 28 as the floodwaters take over. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 10
    Barricades line Lakefront Park and areas of First, Wisconsin and Buckeye streets in Hudson as the St. Croix River floods its banks. This photo was taken March 29. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 10
    The Canadian geese in Lakefront Park seem undeterred by the flood waters on March 29. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 10
    An interesting view of the treetops peeking out of Lakefront Park floodwaters in downtown Hudson on March 28. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 10
    You can still see Lakefront Park and First Street before the flood waters began to rise. This photo was taken the second to last week of March 2019. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    The Hudson riverfront, including Lakefront Park and First Street, is underwater as of Monday, April 1. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 10

    St. Croix River waters rose this week to levels not seen in more than 25 years.

    The National Weather Service reported a crest at Stillwater of 88.48 feet, making it the seventh-highest crest. It exceeded levels of nearly 88 feet reached most recently in 1993, a year that saw slightly higher levels than in 2014.

    St. Croix County officials previously said river levels at Stillwater are generally on par with what Hudson receives; the weather service does not report levels at Hudson.

    The forecast showed the river beginning to retreat early Tuesday, April 2. It was expected to remain in the "moderate" flood stage until Thursday. The river forecast shows a steady retreat, with levels dropping beneath 87 feet — or minor flood stage — by April 9.

