GALLERY: St. Croix River rises to No. 7 on historic crest list
St. Croix River waters rose this week to levels not seen in more than 25 years.
The National Weather Service reported a crest at Stillwater of 88.48 feet, making it the seventh-highest crest. It exceeded levels of nearly 88 feet reached most recently in 1993, a year that saw slightly higher levels than in 2014.
St. Croix County officials previously said river levels at Stillwater are generally on par with what Hudson receives; the weather service does not report levels at Hudson.
The forecast showed the river beginning to retreat early Tuesday, April 2. It was expected to remain in the "moderate" flood stage until Thursday. The river forecast shows a steady retreat, with levels dropping beneath 87 feet — or minor flood stage — by April 9.