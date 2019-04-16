“Captures of individual invasive carp are disappointing but not surprising,” DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer said in a statement. “This silver carp was captured in an area that is heavily fished in the spring, as it is an overwintering area for several species of fish. In 2017, two silver carp were captured at this same location.”

Frohnauer noted that while the DNR continues to be concerned about the potential impact of invasive carp in the St. Croix River and other Minnesota waters, individual adult fish captures do not indicate reproduction or an established population of invasive carp in the St. Croix.

“In this instance, there was one invasive carp out of the hundreds of fish handled in the haul,” Frohnauer said.