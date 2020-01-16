When Sheila Watt-Cloutier was growing up in an Inuit village in Arctic Canada, she only traveled by dog sled until she was 10 years old. She and her community had learned how to survive well in a land of ice, but that world of cold is rapidly changing, causing hardships for her people.

“We are a very remarkable people who live at the top of the world,” Watt-Cloutier said. “Our culture depends on the world being cold, freezing cold. When the climate warms, it creates a great imbalance in the cycles of nature.”

Watt-Cloutier, author of the book “The Right To Be Cold,” was one of the featured speakers at the Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter on Sept. 25, 2019. The theme of the annual event was “Climate Changed: Facing Our Future.”

The unpredictability of the climate has caused changes in her society. She said the community is experiencing more substance abuse, more health problems, more suicides.

“The ice is our university,” Watt-Cloutier said. “If you are waiting for the ice to form, for the animals to appear, you are learning patience. You are learning to persevere, to be courageous, to not be impulsive. You are learning how to be bold under pressure and how to develop sound judgment and wisdom.”

These skills help people make the right decisions in all aspects of life, she explained. The increased problems with substance abuse and other health problems are new and foreign elements in the Inuit culture.

“They are not the natural state of our people,” Watt-Cloutier said. “They are the result of the historical traumas, the rapid changes and the creation of institutional dependencies, but through it all, we have had our land, our climate and the wisdom of our elders and our hunters which helped us adapt to every situation. This is more than an environmental concern. It is an issue of our very right and ability to exist as an indigenous people, but that is now being challenged and minimized by the new unpredictability of our climate.”

She is concerned that too many times, decisions in the modern world are made on what is efficient, on what the data in a report says, rather than on what is best for the collective good of all humanity. She believes that even large topics like climate change make more sense when they are viewed at the human level.

“As that ice melts, the wisdom that it has taught us over the millenia threatens to disappear along with that ice,” Watt-Cloutier said. “Everything is connected through our common atmosphere. What affects one of us, affects us all.”

She sees a large irony in the way the changing temperatures are affecting her community.

“How sad that a people who have lived sustainably for millenia far from the sources of these pollutants and greenhouse gasses would bear the brunt of their damaging effects.”

The climate has changed

