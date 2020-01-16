Learning from the land is important to Sheila Watt-Cloutier and her community in Arctic Canada. As temperatures and seasonal cycles change, her people are having to change their lifestyles.

On a smaller scale along the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin, students and teachers at the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center have spent much time in the outdoors, learning about the natural world, and benefiting from the lessons it teaches.

Climate change is altering their lessons.

“The biggest thing we have seen is the change in the weather patterns,” said Jason Jech, ELC director. “We used to be able to count on skiing in January. That’s not the case anymore.”

Frequently, in recent years, Jech and his staff members have had to change the plans for their programs. They have also seen changes in water levels that have affected the activities and discussions they have with students.

“Another big change is the river being so high,” Jech said. “We are seeing more rain which is changing what we need to do and how we do things with kids. The river being so high is a huge example of that effect.”

Sailing, canoeing, kayaking programs

On a recent ELC expedition, students traveled to Belize and learned about a coral reef there.

“We had a conversation about that reef,” Jech said. “It probably won’t be there in 50 years due to climate change and the warming of the waters, because things there are so fragile. We didn’t have these types of conversations with students a few years ago, but we do now.”