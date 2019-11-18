RIVER FALLS -- St. Bridget Catholic Church, led by Rev. Gerald Harris, blessed the newly installed solar panels Nov. 17 and provided a single panel model for viewers to get a closer look at one of the devices.

A dedication book was on display recording sponsors for the project and images of the installation process.

The solar panels were installed over the summer and funded through a WPPI Energy grant and other grants, pledges from St. Bridget members and an anonymous $25,000 donation.

Support and organization for the project was coordinated by a committee at the church.

Tony Jilek, who is the chair of the committee, said the devices are estimated to cover about 40% of St. Bridget's electricity bill which would equal an estimated savings of about $4,000 per year.