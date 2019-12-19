There are more than 54,000 wind turbines in the United States, according to the American Wind Energy Association. That’s enough to power 27 million homes and support 105,500 jobs.

While they are a sustainable, green source of energy, they have created one unintended consequence: they kill birds. According to a 2013 nationwide study in the scientific journal Biological Conservation, between 140,000 and 328,000 birds die in collisions with wind turbines each year.

It is difficult to pinpoint an exact number, because no one has taken the time to count dead birds at the base of all those turbines, and deaths per turbine vary greatly, depending on the location and style of the turbine, according to Dr. Julia Ponder, associate professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Minnesota and executive director of The Raptor Center.

In a first step toward reducing raptor deaths at wind turbines, Ponder and her Raptor Center colleagues received a Department of Energy grant in 2016 to study raptor hearing ranges, and the results of their study were recently published in the Journal of Comparative Physiology.

“In

this project, with the birds under anesthesia, and using sensors, we pinged their ears with various sounds, both synthetic and natural sounds at various frequencies and magnitudes or decibels,” Ponder explained. “Through the sensors, we determined which ones actually stimulated the nerve. In order for hearing to happen, the nerve has to be stimulated. This is what is called an auditory brainstem response.”

They discovered that bald eagles, golden eagles, and red-tailed hawks have very similar hearing ranges with slightly different sensitivities. That’s important information, but it doesn’t answer the next big question.

“It doesn’t tell us anything about behavior,” Ponder said. “Now we know what they can hear, and we would like to see the differences in how they respond to synthetic or natural sounds to determine how we can use the raw data in the ‘so what’ models.”

In examining how raptors respond to various sounds, Ponder said, “Our next step would ideally be some behavioral studies looking at their flight patterns. How do they respond to different types of sounds?”

She said some sounds might attract them and some sounds might deter them. It would be important to know which sounds cause which behaviors before trying to design any devices that might be used to protect raptors from wind turbines, she said.

Ponder added that it also would be important to understand habituation. If raptors respond one way to a sound the first time they hear it, but later get used to the sound and respond differently, that would be a problem.

“That would be a really important thing to know,” she noted, “because you don't want to say they respond to this sound and then put millions of dollars into that technology and realize it only lasted for two or three times, and then they adapted to it.”

In the study involving nine bald eagles and seven red-tailed hawks, Raptor Center researchers determined that the raptors’ hearing is similar to human beings.

“We share a hearing range,” Ponder said. “There are some differences, but there is no portion of what they hear that we can’t hear.”

That means any continual warning sound near a wind turbine both people and raptors would hear. This is not like dogs and dog whistles.

Ponder hopes to gain more funding to continue this line of research. She wants to understand which sounds influence direction of movement and flight paths for raptors. Such information might help develop devices that could be added to wind turbines to deter raptors from approaching them, reducing the number of birds killed at turbine sites.