NEW RICHMOND -- It was overcast with a hint of wind and cold when I pulled into Bridget Olson’s driveway at 7 a.m. Dec. 21. She had consented to let me tag along as she participated in the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. According to the Audubon Society ( history-christmas-bird-count ), the count grew out of a 19th Century holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt.”

“They would choose sides and go afield with their guns — whoever brought in the biggest pile of feathered (and furred) quarry won."

Conservation was in its beginning stages in that era, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations. Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the then-nascent Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition — a "Christmas Bird Census" that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them.”

Counts are conducted by volunteers within a circle. Circles are 15 miles in diameter and organized by count compilers. Volunteers follow specific routes through their circle counting every bird they see or hear. All birds are counted all day to determine the total numbers of birds in that circle that day.

“The idea is to attempt a true census or count every bird you see and hear within that circle. There is a circle centered over New Richmond. Joe Merchak from, I think Hudson, actually is the coordinator of the New Richmond, CBC,” Olson explained.

Active bird count circles: audubon.maps

Like with a lot of wildlife surveys and counts, volunteers of all levels of experience are welcome. Circle coordinators will try to pair up folks with less experience with more experienced counters until they are confident enough to take on their own circle.

In her day job, she is the Project Leader for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service St. Croix Wetlands Management District in New Richmond and Whittlesey Creek National Wildlife Refuge Ashland. She considers herself an intermediate birder.

Most people who live in the north woods, myself included, underestimate how many birds and birds calls we actually recognize. But when it comes to a serious survey like the CBC, it is impressive to watch an experienced birder at work.

“Members of the public that are sometimes associated with bird clubs like St. Croix Valley Bird Club and Gaylord Nelson Audubon Society or just folks really interested in birds act as coordinators of these count circles. The circles are often broken into certain sections and often the same people complete the same section year after year. This will be my third year doing the New Richmond CBC. The group of volunteers for each count usually meets early in the morning for breakfast, divvies up the circle sections and heads out. The New Richmond gang meets in Baldwin but since I live about .5 miles from the count circle, I skip breakfast and just start at dawn,” Olson said.

Olson’s circle usually regroups around noon at a cafe in New Richmond where they compare notes, share stories and maybe even a few photos.

“We all send Joe our list of birds and he compiles and sends them into Audubon. The nationwide information can then be used to determine general trends as bird migration patterns change and new species start to show up or others become more rare,” Olson said.

This year is the 120th year of the count. Hundreds of volunteers around the world will count birds of every feather between Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, and Jan. 5, 2020.

As of Sunday, Dec. 22, 119 counts had been completed and 1,006, 543 birds reported. As a comparison, in 2018, 2615 counts were completed, 460 in Canada, 1974 in the U.S. and 181 from the Caribbean, Latin America and Pacific Islands. The details of the count are available at audubon.org/cbcobservation

I’m wearing so much clothing I can barely turn my head to see out the window of Bridget’s vehicle. I’m happy to help so I volunteer to keep track of what we see and hear on a clipboard filled with several sheets of lined notebook paper. We start with the usual information, time, date, mileage, temperature and weather. Bridget plots her course through the circle and we are off.

“As soon as we’re in, I’m going to roll down the windows and start listening. Usually, I’ll hear downy woodpeckers, hairy woodpeckers and you’ll start seeing blue jays. There were some crows flying back there,” said Bridget.

Bridget informs me that she has heated seats which explains a few things and makes me want heated seats in my car. My glasses fog up and eyes start watering, just a little as we begin the search.

With the windows down and binoculars at the ready, we begin slowly traversing a maze of back roads crisscrossing wetlands, woods and farm fields while looking and listening for birds.

We chitchat as we drive exchanging stories mostly about life outdoors, some funny, some educational, but all appreciated.

It becomes evident pretty quickly that my old ears and eyes are not nearly as well trained or sharp as Bridgets’.

“So I’m looking for the white breast of a red-tailed (hawk) that stands out in the tree line or turkeys out in the field. Blue jays, cardinals, chickadees, those are the typicals. I like to look at barns for starlings and pigeons and there’s still a few morning doves around. I love it when people have feeders, but I try to be careful. Even though I do have a sticker on the side of the window that says Christmas Bird count, you do have binoculars and you’re looking at people’s houses,” Olson said.

She trains her binoculars on bird feeders, silos and grain bins as the count slowly begins to mount.

“I still consider myself an intermediate birder, because some people are just so phenomenal. When I used to do lots and lots of counts at my other refugees, I just ended up learning all the standard acronyms for all the birds. The American Ornithologists Union creates the acronyms. They’re the ones that work on all the lumping and splitting of species and the scientific name changes, like rock pigeon to feral pigeon, and back to just plain pigeon now, I think,” Olson said.

She calls out the birds and their acronyms which I write down as quickly as I can followed by tally line for each individual. As the list grows, my sheet begins to resemble a tic tac toe board, with lines everywhere. There are so many acronyms I cannot remember all of them and periodically have to confirm my guesses with the expert.

The cold and the snow and the wind definitely slowed down bird activity that morning.

When we get to the Betterly Waterfowl Production Area, we park, get out and walk down the entrance road on the west side of 160th Street. The snow is just below the knee, soft and squeaky from the cold. We hiked in a hundred yards or so, pausing periodically to listen. There are the ever present songs of chickadees and nuthatches and to our surprise a lot of robins.

“I can’t get enough of this,” Olson said.

It is nearly noon when Bridget pulls back into her driveway to drop me off. I relinquish my clipboard, pack up my gear in the back seat and say thank you to Bridget.

In a season filled with the madness of shopping and all the crazy running around associated with getting ready for the holidays, spending the morning in the company of someone passionate about birding, willing to share their knowledge and stories was just what the doctor ordered. A little peace in the season of peace.