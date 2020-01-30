RIVER FALLS -- Local community members and stakeholders were challenged to practice making changes for future generations’ betterment during a second community discussion sponsored by Hope for Creation organization and River Falls Community Education.

As a follow-up to November 2019’s first event, the Jan. 25 conversation titled “Moving Into Action! Partnering For Our Sustainable Future” gave participants a chance to answer what’s next for River Falls area environmental care.

In a show of hands, most present had attended the first discussion; part participation is not required to attend future meetings.

Small groups were formed to hash out steps, realistic goals and dreams for the seventh generation related to nine environmental topics: Agriculture, consumption, education, energy, food, housing, policies, transportation, and water. These topics were identified at the first meeting.

Hope for Creation, an organization comprising 10 faith communities for environmental change, is acting as the convener in these discussions while the small groups and participants are the doers.

Two retired Hope Lutheran pastors, Sandy Johnson and Bill Montgomery, first gave a sermon of sorts to encourage the audience’s participation in change.

“We live in a time that requires us to put change into action. Not just for ourselves but for the next seven generations,” Montgomery said. “How many of you know that (idea)? It’s based on a 1,000-year old Iroquois philosophy, that whatever is done today, we have to ask what will that mean for the sustainability of nature seven generations from now. So we come together to ponder today, but ponder the future as well.”

Both speakers took turns in front of the dozens of audience members, most of whom were of an older demographic.

Johnson and Montgomery allowed the listeners to understand that change doesn’t happen overnight and takes time, imagination, challenge and determination.

Johnson added a sprinkle of international inspiration in her speech.

“Consider Greta Thunberg. Five feet tall, 16 years old with a passion for change. This year’s Time person of the year. What if she hadn’t sailed across the ocean to bring attention to the climate crisis and inspire millions of people around the world to make the change that is needed?” Johnson said. “Moved by the work of Greta Thunberg, French president Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with Time magazine , brought change into the forefront. He said, ‘When you are a leader and every week you have young people demonstrating with such a message, you cannot remain neutral. They helped me change.’ The article continues: ‘Leaders respond to pressure, pressure is created by movements, movements are built by thousands of people changing their minds. And sometimes, the best way to change a mind is to see the world through the eyes of a child.’”

With the closing words from the pastors, the audience broke into small groups labeled with each of the environmental topics. Groups designated one liaison to facilitate further meetings and each member exchanged contact information.

Individuals were encouraged to choose a topic in which they are passionate and to also consider the ways the topic impacts social groups which are socioeconomically challenged or systemically oppressed.

Along with concern for those lacking power and privilege, those speaking in groups also mentioned the lack of youth involved in these community events and how economic decisions are often weighed with the potential impact of environmentally-friendly changes.