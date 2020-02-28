WABASHA, Minn. — It’s no surprise that Meg Gammage-Tucker was selected as the new chief executive officer of the National Eagle Center. Many events in both her professional and personal life pointed her in the direction of Wabasha.

“I am completely enamored of raptors,” said Gammage-Tucker, who took over leadership of the center Jan. 2. “I have raised owls and hawks, and I am fascinated by their behavior, their majesty, their uniqueness, their power. Immediately, when something says eagle, it captures my attention.”

Her personal love of raptors is supported by a professional background that includes the past eight years as president and CEO of Build 4 Impact, a Louisville, Ky., consulting firm which specializes in managing, planning and marketing for environmentally-related organizations. She has also served as vice-president for advancement with Zoo Atlanta in Georgia, and in leadership roles with The Rhino Trust and the Indianapolis Zoological Society, both in Indianapolis. She holds a Ph.D. in public administration from Texas Tech University.

Randy Eggenberger, chair of the Eagle Center’s board, said Gammage-Tucker was chosen over a very strong slate of experienced managers of cultural institutions from Minnesota and other states. In a written statement, Eggenberger noted that “with the expansion of our mission, our campus, and a capital campaign to raise millions underway, adding Meg’s experience managing operational, strategic, and fundraising aspects of a non-profit together in one person is a real plus for the National Eagle Center.”

Gammage-Tucker said her first impressions of the National Eagle Center have been very positive.

“There is a true passion for the work by the people that are involved, whether they are staff or board members or volunteers,” she said. “They really care about eagles. They really care about the success of the organization. They all want to see this place be successful and the animals to be cared for and have the best life possible.”

Last year, the National Eagle Center received an $8 million state grant as part of the $18 million expansion cost. This will allow the center to have more eagle ambassadors, provide more programs at the center and in outreach programs, and to house the Preston Cook Collection. Over 50 years, Cook collected more than 25,000 items reflecting the eagle’s impact on American life, art and culture, and has donated the full collection to the National Eagle Center.

“There is excitement about the future and how these projects can come together to make the organization even stronger,” said Gammage-Tucker. “It will help us reach more people and share more messages. Hopefully, it will not only help preserve eagles, but help share some stories and lessons for other species and other environmental issues out there.”

As the National Eagle Center, one goal for Gammage-Tucker is to expand the outreach program by “participating in festivals and events and activities throughout the country. We have incredible resources to share.”

She wants to balance that broader outreach with a sense of belonging to the local community. She wants the Eagle Center to provide good community facilities and be a good community partner in Wabasha and throughout southeastern Minnesota.

Gammage-Tucker has moved to Wabasha and her husband, Aaron Cleveland, will join her as soon as he can sell their home in Louisville and finish some business with the consulting firm they owned there.

“I have a great fondness for this state,” she said. “I have family from Minnesota. I enjoyed summers here as a teenager.”

Gammage-Tucker is excited about her new position with the National Eagle Center.

“I see this as an organization that has both these incredible, beautiful life animals, but is also building this museum expansion with the American eagle collection we have received from Mr. Cook,” she said. “It’s a good blend for me — the conservation science, the cultural side, working with animals and my museum background. It seems like it just all fit together.”