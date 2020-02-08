RIVER FALLS -- Kinnickinnic River Land Trust is launching a fundraising campaign to purchase and develop a key 40-acre, old growth forested parcel of land in the lower river canyon downstream from River Falls. The parcel contains 1,500 feet of river frontage and includes the mouth of Rocky Branch. The purchase will connect the River Falls school forest, which has been landlocked for years, to Glen Park and River Hills Park.

“A purchase agreement has been signed with the JoAnn Ailport-Dreistadt Estate and we are excited to move forward with raising the funds needed to make the purchase of the property a reality,” KRLT Executive Director Charlene Brooks said.

Securing this 40-acre community forest will enhance public access to the Kinnickinnic River, increase angler opportunities, protect Rocky Branch, provide space for environmental education, and expand recreation, the land trust said in a news release.

For more details, email info@kinniriver.org or call 715-425-5738.

The Kinnickinnic River

is a nationally recognized "Class I" Trout Stream located in Pierce and St. Croix counties in west-central Wisconsin. The river is 22 miles long, its watershed covers 170 square miles and it drains into the St. Croix River, a federally designated wild and scenic river.