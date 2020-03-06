LAKE CITY, Minn. — For more than 30 years, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been taking measurements of aquatic vegetation, water quality and fish populations of the Mississippi River. Rob Burdis from the Lake City DNR office, recently shared those study results with an audience at the Lake City Public Library.

In a talk titled “Monitoring the Mighty Mississippi,” Burdis said the DNR has noticed a trend in the temperature of the water in the main channel.

“The trend line is showing about a 3.7-degree Fahrenheit increase in the main channel in the past 30 years,” Burdis said. “If you think about species like fish or mussels living out there, some of them are living at the top end of their range for temperature. This may be causing stress for them.”

Burdis explained that the rise in temperature is a rise in overnights lows, not in daytime highs. He also added that the temperature rise is along the full river, not just below the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant.

This increase in water temperature also correlates to earlier dates for ice out on Lake Pepin, based on records that go back to the 1840s.

“Ice out seems to be happening about 17 days earlier now,” Burdis said. It used to go out about April 15 and now it is going out about March 29.”

While taking samples, the DNR uses a tool called a Secchi disk, an 8-inch disk on a pole. It is lowered into the water to the point where the disk can’t be seen. The pole is used to determine the Secchi depth, or the distance the disk can be seen below the surface.

Secchi depth measurements in recent years have shown an increase of about 4 inches in transparency in the Pool 4 area of the upper Mississippi River, according to Burdis.

“That means there is more light penetration into the water which is important for aquatic vegetation to grow,” Burdis explained. Submerged aquatic vegetation is vegetation that grows under the surface of the water. The vegetation above Lake Pepin is small compared to the vegetation in the backwaters in lower Lake Pepin. The difference is light penetration.”

That amount is different, because Lake Pepin, a tributary delta lake, gets deeper, wider and slower than the river on either end of it. That means the water moves slower, so much of the sediment being carried by the river sinks and settles to the bottom of the lake.

“Lake Pepin retains almost 80% of the seston, the dirt, algae, and other material that comes into it,” Burdis said. “From a water quality standpoint, above and below Lake Pepin are two different worlds. Essentially, Lake Pepin resets the entire upper Mississippi River in terms of water quality.”

The clarity of the water below Lake Pepin is good for submerged aquatic vegetation. As part of their surveys, the DNR measures this vegetation using a tool like a rake. They scoop up underwater plants and count the species growing in each area they survey. Recent surveys have shown an increase in vegetation including significant increases in wild celery and wild rice.

“More vegetation improves water quality, slows algal growth, provides a buffer for wind and wave energy so bottom sediments aren’t getting resuspended,” Burdis said. “That increases in water transparency. Also, there is a lot of structure from the vegetation, and many species of fish really like that.”

The DNR has noticed an increase in chloride levels in the river which may be caused by water softeners, salt on sidewalks and roads, and other sources.

“We are seeing enough chloride,” Burdis noted, “that this is becoming an emerging issue.”