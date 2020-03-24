RIVER FALLS — A global environmental justice movement, Extinction Rebellion, made its way to River Falls this month.

A Kinnickinnic River chapter, named XRKinni, formed and met for the first time March 11. The group, which consists of about 13 committed members as of March 19, will be organizing responsibilities and roles to complete future community-minded missions for radical environmental change.

LaTischa Franzmeier, a River Falls resident, helped coordinate the first meeting. Franzmeier said she had attempted to kickstart and encourage other River Falls community organizations, but they didn’t expand as hoped.

Because Extinction Rebellion already had a deep-rooted history and an established mission framework, Franzmeier said she saw value and momentum in the movement after much research.

Extinction Rebellion is a movement which originally launched in the United Kingdom in October 2018 to announce a Declaration of Rebellion against the government. The group demonstrates nonviolent disobedience and demands attention from leaders to promote policy and behavioral change for the good of the environment.

“River Falls itself and the surrounding rural area are composed of a lot of people who are very centrist in political beliefs and are very comfortable with their lifestyle as it is,” Franzmeier said. “I’d say that XRKinni is definitely going to be more so for folks around a 30-mile radius for personal change organization, keeping one another accountable and making lasting changes in our lifestyles and in the larger community.”

At the March 11 meeting, participants brainstormed possible actions or events for the River Falls area, including everything from guerrilla gardening to blocking traffic downtown.

Members who have a desire to be a part of the group are asked to commit to four demands:

The government must tell the truth about climate and ecological emergency and reverse policies that are not helping.

Policies to reduce carbon emission to net zero by 2025 must be enacted.

A Citizen’s Assembly must oversee long-term changes and not rely on politicians.

A transition that prevents human extinction and prioritizes minorities and indigenous sovereignty.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the chapter will be communicating virtually and continue to connect with the wider community.