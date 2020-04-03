Recent reports from China and Italy, the first two sites to be affected by the coronavirus and experience shelter-in-place restrictions, show a surprising result. Not only did the shutdowns slow down COVID-19 statistics, but air and water quality have improved in both countries.

With fewer people driving and flying and with several factory shutdowns, global carbon dioxide emissions have decreased. In China alone, emissions have been reduced by as much as 25%, according to The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Could that reduction have an effect on climate change?

“This global crisis is also an inflection point for that other global crisis, the slower one with even higher stakes, which remains the backdrop against which modernity now plays out,” wrote Meehan Crist in the New York Times. “As the United Nations’ secretary general recently noted, the threat from coronavirus is temporary whereas the threat from heat waves, floods, and extreme storms resulting in the loss of human life will remain with us for years.”

Even in Minnesota and WIsconsin, the differences are already dramatic.

In just the first weekend of the Stay at Home Executive Order, traffic on state highways is sharply down. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that traffic volumes on Saturday, March 28 -- the first day of the order -- were down 55% statewide compared to Saturday averages for March 2019.

Wisconsin tracks traffic between the major hubs of Milwaukee to Madison and Milwaukee to Chicago. Those corridors were down 20-27% in mid-March, according to state data.

Lower traffic numbers are expected in the face of dealing with the pandemic, but the reduced carbon emissions numbers raise questions about how policy-makers might deal with climate change in the future.

“Will the effect of this worldwide effort to combat a pandemic cause policy-makers to draw a parallel to the effort that is necessary to address climate change?” asked Einar Hanson of Hudson, co-chair of the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “We’re really good, as humans, at dealing with crises that cause immediate death, but we aren’t really good at crises that will cause death in the future.”

In her New York Times article, Crist noted that there were also dips in carbon emissions during the 2008 financial crisis and during the oil shocks in the 1970s.

“Emissions bounced back as economies recovered,” she wrote. “The current crisis is different, to be sure, but after the acute phase passes, industrial production and carbon emissions are likely to ramp back up.”

The fight against the coronavirus is causing people to work together, according to Anne Wildenborg, Red Wing, who has a master’s degree in public health.

“Everything is so interconnected,” Wildenborg said. “We’re seeing that more and more throughout our world, how we depend on each other. This virus is pulling us together in a way.”

While COVID-19 has forced the world to take immediate and drastic action, climate change has been a slower moving problem leading to deaths from malaria and malnutrition, as well as increasing the refugee crisis.

“There is always interest in the status quo,” said Kerry Reis, co-chair of the St. Croix Valley of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “There has been time to fund opposing research and disinformation campaigns. It’s part of human nature that we are all a little skeptical when we see something that doesn’t fit into the framework of what we think is normal. What we are learning from the pandemic is that when people act together, when we have collected action, and when we believe the experts, we can save lives.”

Hanson said that he has heard many people say that climate change is too large of a problem for humans to deal with, that it would require too much change and too much disruption.

“What the present problem has pointed out is that we can address big problems,” Hanson said. “We can mobilize to do what needs to be done. One thing that we have shown here is that more is possible than we give ourselves credit for.”

Anyone interested in more information about the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby may contact them at Hudson.wi@citizensclimatelobby.org.