This week, the Trump administration announced rollbacks on regulations controlling fuel-efficient vehicles, going against one of the U.S. government’s strongest attempts to fight climate change.

The changes to Obama-ara regulations will permit vehicles to release a billion more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to an article by Emily Holden in The Guardian.

The increased pollution is not only bad for the environment, but as Miles Keogh, executive director of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, said in The Guardian article, “We know coronavirus preys on people with respiratory problems, and this dirty air rule will make more Americans vulnerable.”

This announcement follows on a series of similar rulings made in 2019 when the Trump administration moved to roll back as many as 85 environmental protection laws.

These changes in environmental regulations could affect such things as air pollution and emissions, drilling and extraction, infrastructure and planning, water pollution, and animals, researchers say.

“One of the biggest rollbacks is with the Waters of the United States, better known as the Clean Water Act,” said Jason Dinsmore, director of conservation partnerships with the National Wildlife Federation. “The 2015 Clean Water Rule was repealed by the current administration.”

Dinsmore, who lives in Rochester, noted that rollbacks put at danger many small streams and tributaries that eventually feed into the Mississippi River and other larger bodies of water.

“If you aren’t protecting it from top to bottom,” Dinsmore said, “you are going to have risks of pollution, risks of water quality degradation, and that doesn’t only affect wildlife.”

He cited Flint, Michigan, as an example of how water quality can have a large impact on human beings, as well as wildlife.

“It is not a pure wildlife issue,” Dinsmore said. “The National Wildlife Foundation represents about 4 million people across the United States, so we want to make sure that they are happy and healthy and able to recreate outdoors. We want to make sure that they have a clean water supply at home, as well.”

Many of the small streams and tributaries are now being ignored by the changes in regulations, and these “ephemeral streams are especially important for reptiles and amphibians, creatures that need water availability for reproduction, for nesting,” he explained.

Dinsmore said that the revised plans could also affect what are known as isolated wetlands and ponds.

“Nothing is isolated from a wildlife perspective,” he said. “What our ducks, our geese, and other waterfowl depend on is that patchwork of available waterlands across the landscape. As we remove those and impair those waterways, that could put at risk the migratory corridors that we absolutely love in Minnesota.”

For nearly a century, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act has protected migratory birds from a variety of actions that could harm them. Dinsmore explained that prior to December 2018, companies or individuals who built power lines or wind turbines or other structures that might cause what are known as “incidental takes” or accidental injuries or deaths to migratory birds were required to apply for deference from the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“In December 2018, there was an internal memorandum from the administration detailing opportunities to, I guess I’ll call it skirt, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” Dinsmore said. “It determined that those incidental takes no longer applied to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and that opened up the doors to ways in which we can accidentally kill birds.”

Because many of these birds are endangered or threatened, Dinsmore said the National Wildlife Federation is closely watching this issue and is working with Congress to see if there is a way to reinstate the rules as they were previous to the December memorandum.

The number and extent of rollbacks on environmental regulations concern Dinsmore, although he doesn’t want to speculate on the intent behind the changes.

“I imagine from the administration’s perspective, they believe that they are doing something for their constituents, for their base,” Dinsmore said. “I would counter that and hope to broaden their horizons and let them know that it wasn’t only industry that put them in office, and hopefully, they understand that the sportsmen and sportswomen of the state are tremendously dependent on clean water resources. You want to see them place regulations for that to happen, but at the same time providing a space for industry and others to have good-paying jobs and an economy that allows people to live here. I think a better balance can be had.”

Whenever significant changes in laws take place, some people will approve and others will disapprove. Regardless of their reactions, Dinsmore encourages citizens to contact their representatives and let them know how they feel about issues.

“Whether you voted for them or not, they are your representatives,” he said. “Reach out to them. Make sure they know how you feel, what you are experiencing on the ground and how these regulations impact you in your own backyard. Let them know how you think Lake Pepin fares when streams to the north are being taken out of the process. We need to do more as representatives of the environment that we live in and reach out to those elected officials.”

Up-to-date information on regulatory rollbacks may be obtained from:

The Sabin Center for Climate Change Law with Columbia Law School at climate.law.columbia.edu/climate-deregulation-tracker

The Environmental and Energy Law Program with Harvard Law School at