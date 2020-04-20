NEW RICHMOND -- It was easy to miss this year, with the virus and all. Still it has been more than two weeks already. The Fools have had their day and Easter has passed already! I don’t think it's entry this year could really qualify as a lion, although the sneet last Friday was a bit of a slap.

What I have learned to appreciate most about spring in the northwoods and prairie is its undeniability. Every bird, every frog, flower, chipmunk, squirrel, doe, butterfly has a clock and it starts ticking as soon as the hands hit spring. There is no turning back, the race to gather, to play, to weave and hunt and start a family has started and it hits fever pitch almost immediately.

Within the last week, the frog concert has grown to deafening levels in the ponds and marshes by our house. Flocks of raucous blue jays have pestered every hawk and owl for a mile around and the prehistoric call of the sandhill cranes again fills our marsh and prairie.

I love all the sounds that signal the coming of another Spring. No matter how old or young you are, spring is built into your DNA. You cannot help but feel its energy, its optimism, its hope.