Lake Pepin is close to meeting its custom water-quality standard designed to minimize algae, but more work is needed upstream to meet the goal, according to a study released by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on April 21, 2020, released the study of water quality in the upper regions of Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River upstream from Lake Pepin.

The study focuses on phosphorus levels in Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River upstream, from the Crow River near Dayton, Minn., to the St. Croix River near Hastings, Minn.

The study also references the need to reduce phosphorus in several other rivers, including the Minnesota and Cannon rivers. These river systems are addressed in separate studies.