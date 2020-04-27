RIVER FALLS -- This spring, the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust (and the Kinni Corridor Collaborative worked with University of Wisconsin-River Falls student Johnathan Van Roekel to create an interactive map of the Kinnickinnic River and its watershed.

This map series allows outdoor enthusiasts to learn more about the recreational opportunities along the Kinnickinnic River. The story map highlights areas that are open to the public for hiking, fishing, bird watching, and exploring the beauty of the Kinni.

Funding for the project was provided by a River Falls Community Foundation grant and matching funds from a private donor. The map was released as part of Earth Day's 50-year anniversary.

Van Roekel's education in conservation and environmental planning, along with support from UWRF professors, helped bring this effort to light and added to the collaborative effort.

“This spring I launched a story map series, Kinni River Recreation, it serves as a great resource for residents and visitors of the Kinnickinnic watershed to explore recreational opportunities on the river," he said.

In addition, maps help to share the conservation stories of the protection of water quality, habitat and restoration done to preserve the Kinni by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Trout Unlimited and The Prairie Enthusiasts.

Visit kinniriver.org or kinnicc.org to view and use the Kinni River recreation maps.

The Kinnickinnic River is a nationally recognized “Class I” trout stream located in Pierce and St. Croix counties in west-central Wisconsin. The river is 22 miles long, its watershed covers 170 square miles and it drains into the St. Croix River, a federally designated wild and scenic river.

The Kinnickinnic River Land Trust is a membership organization whose mission is to work with the community to conserve and protect the beauty and health of the Kinnickinnic River and its watershed.

