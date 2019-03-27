The contractor plans to close the southbound right lane on April 1, the southbound left lane on April 2, the northbound left lane on April 3 and the northbound right lane on April 4. Motorists may experience brief traffic delays during this daytime work.

The forms being set up will allow construction crews to pour concrete for the Highway 63 bridge deck over Highway 61, the news release said.

Signs will alert motorists in advance to the lane closures each day as the approach the site. They should slow down and be attentive to any traffic stops or equipment and crews in the area.

The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge, replacing the historic slip ramp Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.

Zenith Tech is the prime contractor $63.4 million construction project. Traffic on the new bridge is expected by fall 2019.

Learn more about the project or sign up for email updates at MnDOT's project web site www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/. You can also follow a Facebook page for this project at https://www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/.