According to a news release:

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, MnDOT be closing eastbound I-94 at the I-94/494/694 interchange to all traffic. Westbound I-94 will remain open to traffic. Crews will also need to close the following loop ramps off I-94:

Southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 ramp

Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 ramp

Traffic will be directed to follow the posted detour of southbound I-494 to the Tamarack Road exit, then back onto northbound I-494.

In addition, by 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, both directions of Tamarack Road between Weir Drive and Bielenberg Dive and the I-494 Tamarack interchange will be closed and detoured to the Valley Creek Road interchange to accommodate the I-94 detour.

Crews will reopen all lanes and ramps by 5 a.m. Monday, April 15, weather permitting.

More about this project

The Interstate 94/I-494/I-694 interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Performing periodic pavement repairs at the appropriate times can greatly increase a road’s lifespan. The project helps ensure MnDOT’s transportation system will continue to serve the state for many years. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

For more information visit the project web site: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94-494-694/