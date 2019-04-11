Original story below:

Winter weather and current road conditions April 11, 2019, have made I-94 westbound, between Osseo and Hixton, impassible. Sgt. Jason Bakken of the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route if they must travel.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, winter road conditions and closures in Wisconsin’s northwest region, visit https://511wi.gov.