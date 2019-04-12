Weekend I-94 closure in Woodbury postponed due to snow
Road and ramp closures around Interstate 94 in Woodbury originally scheduled to begin Friday night, April 12, have been rescheduled due to snow, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work has been rescheduled for next weekend, April 19-22.
According to the announcement:
Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, eastbound I-94 at the I-94/494/694 interchange will close to all traffic. Westbound I-94 will remain open. In addition, the southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 loop ramp and the eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 loop ramp will also close.
Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour of southbound I-494 to the Tamarack exit, then back onto northbound I-494.
Also, by 7 p.m. on that same evening, Friday, April 19, both directions of Tamarack Road between Weir Drive and Bielenberg Drive and the I-494 Tamarack Interchange ramps will be closed to local traffic and detoured to the Valley Creek Road Interchange to accommodate the eastbound I-94 detour.
All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5:00 a.m., Monday, April 22.
The interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Performing periodic pavement repairs at the appropriate times can greatly increase a road’s lifespan. The project helps ensure MnDOT’s transportation system will continue to serve the state for many years. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.