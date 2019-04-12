Weekend I-94 closure in Woodbury postponed due to snow

The work has been rescheduled for next weekend, April 19-22.

According to the announcement:

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, eastbound I-94 at the I-94/494/694 interchange will close to all traffic. Westbound I-94 will remain open. In addition, the southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 loop ramp and the eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 loop ramp will also close.

Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour of southbound I-494 to the Tamarack exit, then back onto northbound I-494.

Also, by 7 p.m. on that same evening, Friday, April 19, both directions of Tamarack Road between Weir Drive and Bielenberg Drive and the I-494 Tamarack Interchange ramps will be closed to local traffic and detoured to the Valley Creek Road Interchange to accommodate the eastbound I-94 detour.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5:00 a.m., Monday, April 22.

The interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Performing periodic pavement repairs at the appropriate times can greatly increase a road’s lifespan. The project helps ensure MnDOT’s transportation system will continue to serve the state for many years. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.