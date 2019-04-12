James Peterson Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $17 million project; 90% of the project will be paid with federal transportation funds; the remaining 10% will be paid with state transportation funds.

Proposed traffic impacts

During construction, single lane closures will be restricted to off-peak traffic periods. Four lanes of traffic will be maintained for most of the project, and temporary median crossovers and bridge structures will be utilized as a form of traffic control.

Full closures of 130th Street will occur throughout the project for critical overhead bridge work (i.e. demolition, girder placement). These closures will only be maintained overnight.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion by early July 2020.

