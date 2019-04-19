Crews will begin placing barriers for a traffic switch at 8 p.m. Sunday to complete the I-494 bridge over Concord Street. Once crews complete their traffic shift by 5 a.m. Monday, April 22, westbound I-494 will be reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and Seventh Avenue for approximately 30 days.

In addition, the Maxwell Avenue ramp also will be closed and detoured beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 21, for approximately 30 days. Motorists should follow the signed detour of Bailey Road, eastbound I-494 and Lake Road to access westbound I-494 during the closures.

Motorists should expect delays on adjacent routes due to the lane and ramp closures on westbound I-494.

These traffic shifts and ramp closures are part of a larger project on I-494 where crews will widen, resurface and replace bridge joints on the Concord Street/Highway 156 bridge, construct auxiliary lanes on westbound I-494 between Hardman Avenue to west of Fifth Avenue, improve drainage and construct noise walls.

For more information about this project, visit www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/I494invergroveheights.