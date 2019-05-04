About 19 highway projects being started this year through the county are funded through a $8,055,000 bond which was approved by the county board late summer of 2018.

Most projects will be started this year, but many larger projects will begin in 2020, Johnson said.

The Department of Transportation is also working on projects within the county this year.

All road construction updates will be posted on the Pierce County highway department website.

Upcoming projects and closures

Beginning Monday, May 6 the entirety of County Road FF from Highway 29 to County Road F will be milled and repaved starting on the County Road F end, west of River Falls and north of Prescott. This work will be done under traffic and the project will continue well into June weather permitting, Johnson said.

He added to expect some delays with workers flagging traffic and dump truck presence.

Other mill and overlay projects to be done under traffic include:

• County Road J between Highway 10 and Highway 65

• County Road D between Highway 10 and Highway 35

County Road DD full reconstruction which started in 2018 will continue in mid-summer between Highway 72 and Highway 10.

Every other year the highway department works to seal coat approximately 20 miles beginning the end of July.

The following roads will be seal coated starting July 29:

• County Road F from Highway 29 to the county line

• County Road C from Highway 35 to County Road V

• County Road K from Highway 63 to County Road KK

• County Road P from Highway 72 to the county line

Other budgeted projects to be completed over the next two years; the contractor and work schedule is unknown as of May 1, Johnson said:

• Deck replacements with updates to the approach guardrail:

• County Road W, between Highway 29 and Highway 65

• County Road U south of Plum City, north of the bridge that was reconstructed in 2018

• County Road K, one mile off Highway 35

• Polymer overlays will close roads to help seal cracking to prevent salt water from infiltrating the bridge deck:

• County Road HH near Nugget Lake Park

• County Road F Clifton Hollow bridge

• County Road J off of Highway 65

• Box culvert replacements, short-term projects where the road will be closed to remove the old structure to be replaced:

• County Road G east of Highway CC

• County Road N south of Highway 29

• County Road EE north of Bay City

• Mainline rail replacements:

• County Road N out of El Paso

• County Road S between Highway CC and Plum City

• County Road U south of Plum City

• County Road BB between County Road G and Highway 72

Future projects

Full structure replacements to be started in 2020:

• County Road W one half-mile off of Highway 65

• County Road O by the Gaslight south of Highway 10

• County Road G between El Paso and County Road CC