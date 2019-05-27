Road closures on Tamarack Road in Woodbury to begin May 30

In addition, eastbound 10th Street between Highway 120/Century Avenue and Inwood Avenue will be reduced to a single lane and the 10th Street ramp to northbound I-694 will close to local traffic. A detour will take drivers to the 34th Street North/Old Highway 5 interchange.

These lanes and ramps will remain closed through September and are needed to accommodate detoured interstate traffic from the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange reconstruction project.

The I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange and bridge reconstruction project is being done to provide a smoother, safer, long-lasting road with updated bridges and some mobility improvements. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

For more information, visit http://mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94-494-694.