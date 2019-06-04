On Highway 10 from Hastings to Prescott, the $1 million construction project comprising a bridge rehabilitation, concrete surface and floor repair, joint replacement and polymer overlay which began in September 2018 is scheduled to be complete in June.

Motorists can expect to encounter occasional westbound single-lane closures during working hours while Highway 10 remains open to traffic.

A new $1.7 million project on Highway 10 from Ellsworth to Durand began May 28 and is scheduled to be finished in September. Crews will be working to reconstruct the Plum Creek bridge while Highway 10 remains open to traffic.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation is releasing weekly updates on their current northwestern regional projects online at projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nw