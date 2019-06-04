Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour of north on White Bear Avenue, and then east on I-694, before returning to eastbound Highway 36.

This work was planned earlier in May, but was rescheduled because of wet weather. It is part of the larger Highway 36/Hadley Interchange construction project which is designed to enhance user safety and mobility throughout this segment, while extending continuity of the Highway 36 corridor.

Project improvements will include a new bridge, interchange ramps, Gateway Trail grade separation, and other pedestrian enhancements.

For more information about project and to sign up for email updates, visit the project website at www.co.washington.mn.us/2978/Construction-Updates.