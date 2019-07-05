Closure schedule:

Friday, July 5 (overnight) - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunday, July 7 (overnight) - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, July 8 (overnight) - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to southbound I-494, to Tamarack Road and then northbound I-494.

The interchange and bridge safety reconstruction project consists of rebuilding the ramp to improve the curvature. The southbound auxiliary lane, buﬀer lane and reconstructed ramp will provide more space for trucks to slow and better navigate the ramp, according to MnDOT.