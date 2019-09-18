WOODBURY — Off-road cycling will soon have an even bigger footprint at Carver Lake Park.

The city recently broke ground on a new bike park located in the open field near the Carver Lake Park entrance, 3175 Century Ave. S. Its opening is planned for spring 2020.

The park will include three areas: a bicycle playground for riders 18 months to 5 years, a "tot track" for riders 3-12 years and a skills development area for riders 13 years and older.

The new amenities will be a way for more kids to get involved in off-road cycling and a chance for families already involved in the sport to include their younger members, city recreation manager Reed Smidt said.

And though the different zones will be aimed at particular age groups, all parts of the bike park will be open to any age group, including adults.

"If you're new and you're trying to build confidence, starting at this new bike playground is probably a better location than ... out on the trail," Smidt said.

To help make the park low-maintenance, withstand all types of weather and resilient in freeze-thaw cycles, a blend of gravel underneath a red rock aggregate surface will be used to create a hard base with "a natural surface feel," Smidt said. The park will be maintained by volunteers from Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists that also take care of the Carver Lake Park Off-Road Cycling Trail.

The $125,000 bike park will be entirely funded by a grant from the Federal Recreation Trail Program, part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.