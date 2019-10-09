RIVER FALLS -- The Swinging Bridge on West Cascade Avenue will be temporarily closed to undergo a concrete pour scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 10.

Public Works Operations Director Mike Stifter said the crew hopes to finish the concrete project on Friday, Oct. 11. If work were to run into the potentially snowy weekend, the bridge will reopen Monday, Oct. 14.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 40% chance of snow and rain over the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 12.

"Weather could play a factor, but we hope to be just ahead of it," Stifter said.

The concrete job is a facet of the Glen Park renovation project and will connect existing and new trails. Some of the final concrete work will be completed along with asphalt and other site work, Stifter added.