The eastbound lane of the Highway 60 bridge over Highway 52 at Zumbrota was closed Thursday as a precaution while inspectors assess damage caused by a vehicle, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Machinery carried by a truck appears to have damaged three beams on the bridge Wednesday.

MnDOT workers discovered the damage and are consulting with bridge engineers, according to a news release. There were no reports of a crash at the site.

Temporary traffic signals allow one-way traffic using the westbound lane while assessments are conducted.

The intersection at Highway 60 and Highway 52 sees an average of 4,000 vehicles daily, MnDOT said.