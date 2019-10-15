The DART senior circular bus made its first run Oct. 15 from the District Service Center in Cottage Grove.

The bus runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from Norris Square. It will make 10 stops, including senior living centers, Hy-Vee, Target and Walmart, Aldi, Cub Foods, the Senior Center and Allina Health Cottage Grove Clinic.

Fare is $3 for an all-day pass. Children under 16 ride free. Riders with disabilities will also be accommodated.

On-demand stops within a half mile of the route can be requested by calling 651-234-2272.

