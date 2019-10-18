Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 494 in Woodbury on Monday will encounter ramp closures and detours, weather permitting.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 21, the ramp from southbound I-494 to Tamarack Road will close. Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour of southbound I-494, to the Valley Creek Road exit, to northbound Weir Drive.

In addition, the ramp from Tamarack Road to southbound I-494 will also close. Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detours of Bielenberg Drive or Weir Drive, to the Valley Creek Road interchange to access southbound I-494.

Both ramps are expected to reopen in mid-November. The work and traffic changes are part of the I-94/494/694 Interchange construction project.