Motorists traveling on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis will encounter overnight closures and two weekend closures in both directions while crews repair bridges at 22nd Avenue and 25th Avenue bridges.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close westbound I-94 nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Motorists will be detoured up the Riverside Avenue ramp and down the 25th Avenue ramp back to westbound I-94. The overnight closures are needed for repairs to the 25th Avenue bridge.

Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists will not be able to use 25th Avenue and Riverside Avenue at the interstate while work is happening. Riverside and 25th will be closed between Butler and 9th Street. People can cross I-94 at 20th Avenue or use an underpass at Franklin Terrace.

Crews also are installing a temporary pedestrian bridge at 22nd Avenue. This work will require two weekend closures of I-94 in both directions between I-35W and Highway 280. The closures are scheduled for:

10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 through 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

Motorists will be detoured to I-35W, Highway 36 and I-35E.

Vehicle damage

In August, a truck struck both the 22nd Avenue pedestrian bridge and the 25th Avenue bridge causing significant damage. The 22nd Avenue bridge has been closed since the incident. The 25th Avenue bridge has had limited access.