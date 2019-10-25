For the next two weeks, motorists traveling west on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis will encounter overnight closures while crews repair the 25 th Avenue bridge starting tonight, Friday, Oct. 25. Note: the detour route has been changed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close westbound I-94 between Highway 280 and I-35W nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Friday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Motorists will be detoured to Interstate 35E, Highway 36 and Interstate 35W.

This replaces the previously announced detour that had motorists using the Riverside Avenue ramp; the change was made so that pedestrians will be able to cross I-94 at both 25th Avenue and Riverside Avenue.

In addition, the weekend closure of I-94 in both directions between I-35W and Highway 280 will go on as planned. The closure is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 through 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Motorists will be detoured to I-35W, Highway 36 and I-35E.

In August, a truck struck both the 22nd Avenue pedestrian bridge and the 25th Avenue bridge causing significant damage. The 22nd Avenue bridge has been closed since the incident. The 25th Avenue bridge has had limited access.

The repairs to the 25th Avenue bridge will allow MnDOT to fully open the bridge. MnDOT will install a temporary pedestrian bridge at 22nd Avenue. It will remain open while MnDOT develops a plan for a permanent replacement.

Motorists should plan ahead and give themselves extra time to reach their destination.