RIVER FALLS -- Before winter closes in, River Falls is finishing up the last touches and inspections for the yearlong construction on the $4.4 million Glen Park renovation project before space reservations will be taken for 2020.

Mike Stifter, Public Works operations director, said a grand opening will be held in the spring.

The project has been underway since 2016 when the park’s plans were adopted as part of the city’s 2017-2021 capital improvement plan. Construction began in the fall of 2018 and now major new construction like the pavilion and splash pad has finally seen its end this fall.

So far the project, at 99% completion, is coming out right on budget according to Stifter.

The renovations provided improved safety around the parking lot, Stifter said, now that the lot was redesigned.

“You had this mix of kids crossing right in front of moving traffic and that’s all segregated now,” Stifter said. “It’s a much more walkable park now with passive seating.”

Minor aspects like the last layer of asphalt and grass seeding will be completed when the weather is warm.

Recently, Wisconsin Emergency Management representatives came to inspect the pavilion which was granted more than $600,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for construction.

The pavilion comfortably holds 60-70 people with tables set up, according to Cindy Danke, River Falls recreation coordinator, and includes an outdoor patio, kitchen area and open-beam wooden ceiling. A storm shelter is available in the basement.

Reservations for the park can be made starting Jan. 2, 2020, by calling City Hall. The pavilion will be rented year-round as the facility is heated and enclosed.

The regional park features space for outdoor volleyball, pickle ball, basketball and the city’s only outdoor public pool that will have a new liner ready by spring.

“Eventually I think the plan would be for a new pool in a few years, some work to be done. Green space has been left by the splash pad for expansions. The east end could be renovated,” Stifter said.

Original playground equipment is still around, but new equipment is in the works to be installed pending funding.