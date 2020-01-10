On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation held a public involvement meeting on proposed improvements to Highway 29 between County CC South and Wisconsin 128 in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

The segment is currently riddled with potholes and according to WisDOT, surface conditions continue to deteriorate. Project construction is set for spring and summer 2021. Progress on a preliminary right-of-way plat has already begun. Acquisitions and final design will come later in 2020.

Items set to be repaired include:

Resurfacing the highway between County CC South and Wisconsin 128 by milling some of the pavement and applying new asphalt while blending to match the existing gravel shoulders

Replacing the Eau Galle River bridge’s deck surface in Spring Valley

Replacing the retaining wall along Highway 29 in Spring Valley

Replacing the safety beam guards along the entire length of the project

Replacing or repairing existing culverts

Highway 29 is expected to be closed to through traffic during the replacement of the culverts. A detour will use County CC, County G, Wisconsin 72 and Wisconsin 128.

As far as the resurfacing, it is expected that the majority of the work can be completed using short-term closures with flagging operations and shoulder closures.

When it comes to replacing the Eau Galle River bridge deck, traffic on Highway 29 will be single lane assisted with temporary traffic signals.

“Other future steps between WisDOT and the village, we will need to have a maintenance agreement signed between you, so that the things that we are replacing will be maintained,” Project Manager Keena Spencer-Dobson said at a Spring Valley Board meeting following the public meeting.

The open house style meeting was held at the Spring Valley Municipal Building, allowing the public to talk to designers, engineers and other project representatives about their concerns and ask questions. Staff from WisDOT and KL Engineering — the designer — were in attendance.

“There was lots of discussion, I’m sure you know, about the crosswalks, sidewalks, access to schools, were all hot-button issues that people brought up,” Spencer-Dobson said at a Spring Valley Board meeting following the open house.

Citizens were encouraged to fill out comment sheets regarding the project and potential improvements for future meetings.

Officials are still seeking input on the proposed improvements, construction schedule and traffic impacts during the project. Project managers request input be submitted before Jan. 24. Comments may also be taken by email.

For more information on the projects, the below may be contacted.

Brad Halvensleben, consultant project manager, KL Engineering, Inc., 5400 King James Way, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53719; 608-663-1218; bhalvensleben@klengineering.com.